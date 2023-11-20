Christmas concert in Hillmorton will help raise money for Rugby Myton Hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Christmas concert is being held at George's Church in Hillmorton on December 9.

It will feature Rugby Male Voice Choir with guests Dunchurch Voices.

The concert, in St John’s Avenue, starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £10 to include buffet and glass of wine. Admission for children is £5.