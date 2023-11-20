Christmas concert in Hillmorton will help raise money for Rugby Myton Hospice
Concert at St George’s Church on December 9
A Christmas concert is being held at George's Church in Hillmorton on December 9.
It will feature Rugby Male Voice Choir with guests Dunchurch Voices.
The concert, in St John’s Avenue, starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £10 to include buffet and glass of wine. Admission for children is £5.
Get tickets in advance from David Mayes by emailing [email protected] or pay on the door. Email David if you would like more information on booking the choir.