Civil honour for former Rugby mayor marks service to others in his birth country

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Shera. Picture: RBC

Popular former Rugby councillor Dr Jim Shera MBE has been awarded the second highest civil honour by the President of Pakistan.

He has received the Hilal-e-Qaid-i-Azam for services to his birth country.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award seeks to recognise those who have made notable and worthy contributions to the national interests of Pakistan.

It is bestowed by the President of Pakistan once a year on the eve of

Independence Day, which falls on August 14 each year.

It was only this year, in 2022, that James retired as councillor in the Benn Ward of Rugby borough, having served as the longest standing elected member for forty consecutive years.

This award also comes after a long line of accolades, with James having received the Sitara-e-Pakistan in 1992.

James then went on to receive three honorary doctorates, was made an MBE in 2007 for services to the NHS and an Honorary Freeman of the Borough of Rugby in 2017, for his long-standing services to the borough and its residents.

These awards are to name but a few of what James has been recognised for, over the years.

Junaid Hussain, Chief Executive of The Equality and Inclusion Partnership (EQuIP) said: “We are once again elated for James and are

so proud of his recognition by the President of Pakistan. We are living through challenging times, coming out of the pandemic and straight into a fuel and food crisis.

"It is these types of activities that James has harnessed and excelled at over the years, that are needed in today’s climate more so, which bring communities together for the wider benefit of society. We have a lot to learn from James, who has dedicated his life to serving others, not only in the UK but abroad as well.”