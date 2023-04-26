Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
23 minutes ago London Marathon’s tribute to runner who died following Sunday’s race
52 minutes ago Jeremy Clarkson responds to idea of buying BBC’s Top Gear rights
1 hour ago King Charles rebuffs Heathrow Airport offer
3 hours ago McFly announce ‘Power to Play’ UK tour - how to buy tickets
17 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK

Colourful knitted postbox toppers in Rugby are fit for a king

“A lot of people smile at the postbox when they pass it”

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 26th Apr 2023, 11:04 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 11:08 BST

As the King’s Coronation approaches, people in Rugby have been left in stitches as they plan to celebrate the historical milestone.

The main celebrations will take place over the Bank Holiday weekend with the main event on May 6.

But some people are already getting in the festive mood by decorating their local postboxes.

Most Popular
Have you spotted the knitted creation? Picture: Sheila Manning.Have you spotted the knitted creation? Picture: Sheila Manning.
Have you spotted the knitted creation? Picture: Sheila Manning.

Knitted postbox toppers have been popping up around the town in the run up to the celebrations.

Sheila Manning said: “I took this picture outside the Waterside Pub & Carvery on the Crick Rod by the canal.

“Whoever decorates this postbox is very gifted. It would be lovely to know who decorates this box.”

She said an Easter postbox topper was recently enjoyed by passers by.

Sheila added: “It's wonderful to walk past and a lot of people smile at the postbox when they drive past.”

Do you know who made the coronation craft? Email [email protected]

Related topics:RugbyCoronation