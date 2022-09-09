End of an era: Rugby pays tribute to HM The Queen

The Rev Canon Edmund Newey.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has prompted an outpouring of condolences from people in Rugby.

Rugby MP Mark Pawsey, the Rector of Rugby and council representatives have expressed their grief at the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The Rector of Rugby, Canon Edmund Newey, issued this statement following the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

A rainbow is seen outside of Buckingham Palace on September 8, 2022 in London, England. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

He said: "'In common with so many people across the country and the world, we offer our heartfelt gratitude for our late Queen, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her life and reign were dedicated to the service to God, the nation, the commonwealth and their people. May she rest in peace and rise with Christ in glory."

St Andrew's Church, Rugby will be open tonight (Thursday) until 10pm for private prayer and tomorrow (Friday) between 10am and 2pm. You may also wish to light a candle for the Queen or to sign the Condolence Book.

Rugby MP Mark Pawsey tweeted after hearing the news: “End of an era. The Queen was a fixture in the life of the nation. RIP.”