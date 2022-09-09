End of an era: Rugby pays tribute to HM The Queen
Rugby MP Mark Pawsey, the Rector of Rugby and council representatives have expressed their grief at the death of Queen Elizabeth.
The Rector of Rugby, Canon Edmund Newey, issued this statement following the death of Her Majesty the Queen.
He said: "'In common with so many people across the country and the world, we offer our heartfelt gratitude for our late Queen, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her life and reign were dedicated to the service to God, the nation, the commonwealth and their people. May she rest in peace and rise with Christ in glory."
St Andrew's Church, Rugby will be open tonight (Thursday) until 10pm for private prayer and tomorrow (Friday) between 10am and 2pm. You may also wish to light a candle for the Queen or to sign the Condolence Book.
Rugby MP Mark Pawsey tweeted after hearing the news: “End of an era. The Queen was a fixture in the life of the nation. RIP.”
Cllr Barbara Brown, Chair of Rugby and Bulkington Constituency Labour Party, said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. We celebrate the many years of dedicated service she gave to us, and respect the remarkable influence she has had on this country and internationally. Our thoughts are with her family and those closest to her.”