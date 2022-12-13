Register
Visitors at St Botolph's Church in Newbold.
Fine specimens on display at Newbold Christmas tree festival

Decorators have stars in eyes with ‘stage and screen theme’ at St Botolph’s Church

By Lucie Green
22 minutes ago
Updated 13th Dec 2022, 11:55am

Visitors to a Newbold church had stars in their eyes for this year’s Christmas tree festival.

The ‘stage and screen’ theme at St Botolph’s Church featured everything from Minions to The Grinch.

People of all ages took part in the annual project, including schools and community groups.

Guests also enjoyed craft stalls, homemade jams, tombola, refreshments and a raffle.

Janet Haynes said: “Well done to all who contributed to the wonderful display.”

Watch out for The Grinch!

Christmas mood is set in Newbold.

One of the magical displays.

Visitors enjoy the displays.

