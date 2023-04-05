Writer John Phillpott visited a town on the French Riviera and discovered the grave of a man who, 200 years ago, single-handedly created a sport that is now played and venerated throughout the world…

High above this small town on the French Riviera lies the grave of a former schoolboy who - in a single, historic act of impetuosity – laid the foundations of an entirely new sport.

Over two centuries, this same sport would go on to conquer the world, its name eventually known in every corner of the planet.

That game would be called Rugby Football, named after the public school that witnessed its birth.

The grave of William Webb Ellis. Photo: By Baltar100 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=40178170

Its creator was, of course, a certain William Webb-Ellis, who according to legend ‘picked up the ball and ran.’

This year marks the 200th anniversary of his feat, and although some rugby historians discount the story as a myth, the presence of his statue outside Rugby School in our Warwickshire town would appear to suggest that most people – and particularly players and the fans themselves – are quite happy to accept the universally-known account as being the truth.

William Webb-Ellis was born in Salford, Lancashire, in 1806, the younger of three sons of James Ellis, a cornet in the 7th Dragoon Guards.

The eldest son, James, died aged three, and the second son, Thomas, of Dunchurch, near Rugby, became a surgeon. Third son William became a lieutenant in the 3rd Dragoon Guards in 1809 and served in Portugal during the Peninsular War.

This one's not a turning off Bilton Road...

After Webb-Ellis’s father was killed during a cavalry action against the French near Albuera, Spain, in 1812, his widow received an army pension and moved to Rugby, so that William and his brother Thomas could receive an education at Rugby School with no cost, as they were pupils living within a radius of 10 miles from Rugby Clock Tower.

William attended the school in Town House from 1816 to 1825. The incident in which he is said to have caught the ball in his arms during a football match – which was allowed – but then ran with it, this being very much against the rules, occurred during the latter half of 1823.

After leaving Rugby in 1826, aged 20, he went to Brasenose College, Oxford.

Upon finishing university, he entered the Church, and became chaplain of St George’s Chapel, Albemarle Street, London, and then rector of St Clement Danes in the Strand.

In 1855, he became rector of Magdalen Laver, in Essex.

At some stage, it appears that his health started to fail, due to what may have been a respiratory illness.

As was common among wealthy people who became sick in those days, he relocated to the south of France, where the climate was said to be more conducive to good health than the cold and damp of England.

Webb-Ellis never married and died in Menton in 1872.

His grave, in le cimetiere du vieux chateau, was rediscovered by Ross McWhirter in 1958 and is now maintained by the French Rugby Federation.

Lawrence Sheriff, the town’s grammar school, was named after Rugby School’s founder.

Sheriff was a prosperous 16th century grocer in the time of Elizabeth 1 and left a large sum of money to provide an education for ‘the poor boys of Brownsover’ – then a small village near Rugby.

Webb-Ellis is commemorated in Menton with a street named after him, Rue de Webb-Ellis, which today is sadly overshadowed by rows of multi-storey flats lining the seafront.

Solid queues of parked cars on both sides of the street testify to the fact that the road leads up to the town’s railway station.

There will probably be many travellers who will pass along this unremarkable thoroughfare, not knowing its true significance.

Nevertheless, Webb Ellis’s grave, high above the Mediterranean, is certainly a fitting monument to the man who, in a single, perhaps foolhardy act, created a global sport that would make its founder’s name famous for all time.

