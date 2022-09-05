Lutterworth Rugby Club celebrates 150 years in the town with huge open day

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Centre, Martyn Holmes with some team members during the 150th fun day celebrations. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Lutterworth Rugby Club is celebrating 150 years in the town.

The club – which is the oldest rugby club in Leicestershire and the second oldest in the Midlands - was started in Dec 1872.

And to celebrate members past and present held an open day at the ground on Ashby Lane, including inflatables, live music, refreshments and matches.

Lutterworth Rugby Club fun day to celebrate their 150th year. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

President Martyn Holmes said the club is looking forward to another 150 years in Lutterworth.

He told the Mail: “It’s a history we are very proud of. Not many institutions survive for 150 years and we aim to keep it going because it’s a great place for people to go and enjoy the great game of rugby and activity in a safe environment.”

The club was founded in December 1872 when Charles Monnington and his brother, along with a group of other players, placed an advert in the Rugby Advertiser inviting challenges from other teams.

They played their first match that month, with a total of 20 players.

Martyn Holmes with 150th cup and shirt with new logo for the year. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Martyn said: “Travelling was a bit different back then but the club has carried on, with the exception of during both world wars.

“We have gone from 20 players back then to more than 800 members today, including girls and ladies teams and a mixed mini section. We have 23 teams in total.”

And Martyn says the success of the club is down to the dedication of its volunteers and players.

He added: “A lot of people put effort in to keep it going. Like during pandemic, we tried to keep communication going and helped local worthy causes like foodbanks, old people’s homes and underprivileged kids. We have a good core of volunteers including Colin Hudson who has been giving his services for more than 50 years and goes up every day to check the pitches, and its down to people like him that the club can carry on.

Martyn Holmes welcomes Harborough District Chairman Neil Bannister and his consort wife Kathryn to Lutterworth Rugby Club during the 150th celebrations. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

“But we are always after more volunteers and new members to enjoy our facilities.”