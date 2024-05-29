New archive unveils rare WWII tales and artefacts from Warwickshire
A new online archive is about to share a fascinating collection of stories and artefacts from Warwickshire during World War II.
The materials have been preserved by an Oxford University project that has digitised over 25,000 previously hidden artefacts from the Second World War.
Photos of the objects and stories will be available to view on the project website, theirfinesthour.org, on 6 June 2024 to complement events commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
The archive contains a remarkable range of stories and objects that capture both the extraordinary and everyday lives of those who experienced the war.
It also highlights the varied experiences of Warwickshire residents, including combat, evacuation, and home front contributions.
- Coventry Blitz Survivor Testimonies: Detailed accounts from survivors who experienced the devastating bombing raids on Coventry in November 1940, including their experiences sheltering in places like Coventry Cathedral and the city's underground tunnels.
- Royal Warwickshire Regiment Contributions: Stories of individuals from the Royal Warwickshire Regiment who served on the front lines, highlighting their experiences in key battles and campaigns and showcasing the bravery and sacrifices of local soldiers from towns like Nuneaton and Rugby.
- Home Front Efforts in Warwickshire:Narratives documenting the contributions of Warwickshire residents to the war effort on the home front, including their roles in manufacturing and supplying crucial materials for the war effort at locations like the Standard Motor Company factory and the Armstrong Siddeley works.
- Evacuation and Sheltering in Warwickshire: Accounts of evacuation experiences in Warwickshire, both from children sent to rural areas for safety and families seeking shelter from bombing raids in locations like Leamington Spa and Warwick.
- Women's Roles in the War Effort: Stories highlighting the vital contributions of women in Warwickshire to the war effort, including their work in factories as well as their roles in civil defense efforts and nursing at hospitals.
Dr Stuart Lee, project director of ‘Their Finest Hour’, said: “We knew from previous projects that people have so many wonderful objects, photos, and anecdotes which have been passed down from family members and which are at risk of getting lost or being forgotten.
"We’re delighted that we have been able to preserve so many of these stories and objects and make them available to the public through our archive of memories.”
Funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and based out of the Faculty of English at Oxford University, ‘Their Finest Hour’ worked with hundreds of volunteers to organise over 70 free events in 2023 and early 2024.
Over 2,000 people attended the events, called ‘Digital Collection Days’, to share their war-related stories and mementos and have them recorded and digitised (i.e. photographed) by volunteers. Those who could not attend a Digital Collection Day in person were able to submit stories and photos via the project website.
Digital Collection Days took place in all regions of the UK, including at Coventry Cathedral, the Ahmadiyya Mosque Hall in Leamington Spa (organised by Leamington History Group), and Studley High School.
Dr Matthew Kidd, project manager, said: "The success of the project would not have been possible without the voluntary effort of thousands of dedicated volunteers and contributors.
"Thanks to their efforts, we’ve been able to create a ‘people’s archive’ of the Second World War that showcases both the extraordinary and everyday stories and objects passed on by those who lived through the war."