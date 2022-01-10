New look for Nuneaton museum revealed in ambitious plans

Big plans are afoot to extend Nuneaton Museum and Art Gallery and allow more of the area's history to be put on show.

The latest proposals includes two, single-storey wings to be added, one on each side of the current building.

A planning application has been submitted to the borough council's planning department which would also see a new main entrance and improvements to the existing ground and first floor spaces.

The proposals follow a public consultation during 2021 where a two-storey extension on one side of the building was put forward.

The scheme will get grant support from the Town's Fund, with further grant funding being sought.

Portfolio holder for public services Cllr Sue Markham said: “The museum and art gallery is a much-loved treasure and does so much to showcase our borough’s proud history.

“This planning application is evidence of this borough council’s determination to invest in our heritage and our community. We have listened carefully to the feedback received in the public consultation last year and now have amended proposals that we believe will give a more symmetrical appearance to the overall building.

“The finished building will provide additional gallery space so more of our fascinating collections can be on display, and will continue to play an important part in drawing people to the borough, to Nuneaton town centre and into Riversley Park.”

The changes will also respond to other issues raised during the consultation, including a tearoom with views of the park, downstairs toilets, a changing room facility as well as a larger events space which will enable activities such as film shows, makers’ markets and more workshops. The larger entrance will enable groups like schools to be welcomed inside rather than outside.