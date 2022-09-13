A close-up taken from the full-height sculpture by John Letts to mark the Queen’s Silver Jubilee in 1977, now on display at Nuneaton Museum and Art Gallery.

The museum, in Riversley Park, will operate its usual opening hours and will be closed on Monday, September 19, the day of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

A spokesperson from the borough council, said: “To mark this period of mourning, the museum has displayed a sculpture of Her Majesty in the local history gallery.

"This work, from the museum collection, was made by local sculptor John Letts to mark the Queen’s Silver Jubilee in 1977. Visitors are invited to view the sculpture and use it for quiet contemplation.”

As a mark of respect, the staff will wear black armbands during the period of mourning.