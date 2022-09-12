Outpouring of grief as Rugby mourns loss of HM The Queen

There were expressions of remorse, as you would expect. To some, the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, came suddenly and without warning.

To others, it was an inexorable and perhaps predictable.

To most, it brought sadness.

To the shoppers in Rugby town centre, the news that the Queen had died peacefully at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family, seemed to have brought comfort to those who spoke to the Rugby Advertiser.

"A strong feeling of meloncholia,” was how local author Cathy Hemsley described her feelings when she heard the news.

"But we can’t avoid the inevitable,” she added.

Yashmin David, from Houlton, visited St Andrew’s Church to sign the book of condolences and to say a prayer for the Queen.

She said: “The feeling of loss is not very pleasant, but we must deal with it. It comes to us all.”

Andzev, who is from Poland, said he had grown fond of the Royal family since he moved to Rugby 12 years ago.

He said: "Like many of the Polish people who now call Rugby their home, I was sad when I heard it on the radio that the Queen had died; but I think many oif us were expecting it.”

Mary and Phil Ward, from Stretton on Dunsmore, were more sanguine.

"I think she has had a good life and a long one,” insisted Phil.

Mary added: "She has been the Queen fior most of our life,” said Mary.

"You just exepct her to be there. Now she’s gone, who knows what’s next.”

Wayne Miller, who added flowers to ther tribute display in Caldecott Park, said he was shocked when he heard the news that the Queen had died.

Wayne said: "I like the Royal family; I always have. I’m not sure what happens now.”

Cllr Kathryn Lawrence, who is chair of the Royal British Legion Hillmorton Branch, made the folloiwing statement.

"Her late Majesty, Queen Elizbeth II, was the commander in chief to whom all serving and past members iof the Armed Forces sworn an oath of allegiance. It was to their sovereign they swore to risk life and limb, and so for all connected with the Armed Forces, her death is a personal loss.

“In the words of the exhortation said by members of the Royal British Legion, “Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn, at the going down of the sun, and in the morning, we will remember them”.

"We join her family, the nation, and the Commonwealth in grieving the loss of a much-loved monarch.”

1. Paying respects Mary and Phil Ward. Photo: Patrick Joyce

2. Floral tributes Colourful flowers in Caldecott Park. Photo: Patrick Joyce

3. Fans of the Royals Andrzev, from Poland, is a big fan of the Royals. Photo: Patrick Joyce

4. Flowers in HM honour Wayne Miller with his flowers in honour of HM The Queen. Photo: Patrick Joyce