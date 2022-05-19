Kadeena Cox receiving the Baton from The Queen at the Queen's Baton Relay launch.

One of the confirmed community Batonbearers in the borough will be Om Gurung, MBE.

Om has contributed a huge amount to community life, having raised huge sums of money for charities, helped countless newcomers to the country, supported some of the most vulnerable in the community and dedicated himself to helping people with language support, life skills and physical activity.

After serving in the British Army for many years as a Gurkha Regimental Sergeant Major, Om is now chairman of the British Gurkha Veterans Association and continually champions and supports the Nepalese community across the UK.

During its time in Nuneaton and Bedworth, the relay will visit Riversley Park and Pingles Athletics Track in Nuneaton.

It will move along Rye Piece Ringway and through the town centre into Bedworth Miners’ Welfare Park.

The schedule of activity for the baton’s time in the area includes:

- 11am to 1pm: Nuneaton’s Got Talent, Riversley Park

- Noon: Fun fitness session for children, Pingles Athletics Track

- 1pm to 3pm: Fun interactive activities, Bedworth Miners’ Welfare Park

Cllr Sue Markham, portfolio holder for public services was delighted to hear the news.

She said: “This is extremely exciting news for the borough. This is the first time that The Queen’s Baton Relay has visited Nuneaton and Bedworth. The games tradition connects communities across the Commonwealth and is a real chance for people to celebrate diversity and inclusivity in the run-up to the games.

“There will be a real sense of excitement and I’m sure the people of our borough will join me in supporting this momentous occasion and cheer on our fantastic Batonbearers.”

Birmingham 2022 is hosting the 16th official Queen’s Baton Relay – a journey which aims to bring together and celebrate communities across the Commonwealth during the build-up to the Games.

The relay is set to travel the length and breadth of England for a total of 29 days, before culminating at the Opening Ceremony on July 28. Kicking off on Thursday 2 June, the Baton will spend four days in London, coinciding with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Weekend. The Baton will then resume the international journey and return to England on Monday July 4, to begin a 25-day tour of the regions.

Thousands of Batonbearers, each with inspiring backgrounds and stories, will have the honour of carrying the Baton during the journey through England, including those nominated in recognition of their contributions to their local community, whether that be in sport, education, the arts, culture or charity.

Between 40 and 130 Batonbearers will carry the baton each day, and the relay will reach hundreds of villages, towns and cities during its tour of the country.