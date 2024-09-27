Property Focus: This stunning Georgian house near Rugby is nestled in its own grounds at Coombe Fields

By The Newsroom
Published 27th Sep 2024, 14:19 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2024, 14:20 BST
This stunning Grade II listed Georgian-style home near Rugby has the ‘wow’ factor.

The Menagerie is nestled in the tranquil and historic area of Coombe Fields and set at the end of a long sweeping driveway.

It’s on the market through Cadman Homes estate agents in Rugby and the guide price is £3,000,000

Steeped in history, this magnificent 6/7-bedroom property offers breathtaking lake views and is set on a plot of circa ten acres.

The home also includes two bathrooms, well-appointed kitchen, large dining area and cosy living spaces, perfect for entertaining or family gatherings.

Tucked Inside the plot and included within the sale is a lovely cottage that sits directly next door to the main house which has two bedrooms, a bathroom, kitchen and living room.

The home has all the comforts of modern living, while retaining its unique, historic charm.

Currently a highly-rated "Air B&B" property with glowing reviews, this home offers significant potential as a holiday rental investment or event hire.

The Menagerie is also an exclusive-use wedding venue perfect for both intimate weddings and large gatherings. It’s also used for retreats and corporate getaways.

This home is more than just a place to live; it's a piece of Coombe Fields' storied history, offering a unique lifestyle experience.

Whether you're looking for a permanent residence or a high-potential investment property, this lakeview gem is a rare find.

For more information, contact Cadman Homes, Albert Street, Rugby, on (01788) 221921. Visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/153087797#/?channel=RES_BUY

A truly unique lakeside property.

The Menagerie

Photo: Cadman Homes

The Menagerie

Photo: Cadman Homes

The Menagerie

Photo: Cadman Homes

The Menagerie

Photo: Cadman Homes

