Property Focus: This stunning Georgian house near Rugby is nestled in its own grounds at Coombe Fields

The Menagerie is nestled in the tranquil and historic area of Coombe Fields and set at the end of a long sweeping driveway.

It’s on the market through Cadman Homes estate agents in Rugby and the guide price is £3,000,000

Steeped in history, this magnificent 6/7-bedroom property offers breathtaking lake views and is set on a plot of circa ten acres.

The home also includes two bathrooms, well-appointed kitchen, large dining area and cosy living spaces, perfect for entertaining or family gatherings.

Tucked Inside the plot and included within the sale is a lovely cottage that sits directly next door to the main house which has two bedrooms, a bathroom, kitchen and living room.

The home has all the comforts of modern living, while retaining its unique, historic charm.

Currently a highly-rated "Air B&B" property with glowing reviews, this home offers significant potential as a holiday rental investment or event hire.

The Menagerie is also an exclusive-use wedding venue perfect for both intimate weddings and large gatherings. It’s also used for retreats and corporate getaways.

This home is more than just a place to live; it's a piece of Coombe Fields' storied history, offering a unique lifestyle experience.

Whether you're looking for a permanent residence or a high-potential investment property, this lakeview gem is a rare find.

For more information, contact Cadman Homes, Albert Street, Rugby, on (01788) 221921. Visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/153087797#/?channel=RES_BUY

1 . The Menagerie A truly unique lakeside property. Photo: Cadman Homes

2 . The Menagerie The home has all the comforts of modern living, while retaining its unique, historic charm. Photo: Cadman Homes

3 . The Menagerie The home offers significant potential as a holiday rental investment or event hire. Photo: Cadman Homes