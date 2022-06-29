Pushing boat out with celebrity line-up for post-covid narrowboat rally in Braunston

Music, sunshine and of course narrowboats pulled in crowds to the village of Braunston at the weekend.

Organisers said they really “pushed the boat out” for this year’s post-covid Braunston Historic Narrowboat Rally.

Guests included Timothy West, Prunella Scales and Pete Waterman.

Tim Coghlan, director of the marina, said it was a weekend to remember.

He said: “We were delighted by the fantastic response to our first post covid narrowboat rally, for which we really pushed the boat out. Everyone said how pleased they were to be back, enjoying the great canal spectacle and the fine June weather.

“We had 85 historic narrowboats in attendance, versus 71 in 2019 - the last time we held the rally - which showed just how keen their proud and caring owners were to reenjoy this great get together, the 18th we have held since they started in 2003. The public also turned up in droves – some 6,000 people, with the towpath packed to the gunnels, coming from as far afield as Australia and Canada.”

Timothy and Prunella, who jointly opened the rally on the Friends of Raymond’s pair of boats, were the icing on the cake.

"We celebrated Pru’s 90th birthday, with Daventry Brass Band playing Happy Birthday to her, and the fans singing along,” added Tim.

Rally visitors – one of the biggest waterways festivals in the UK - also enjoyed music, theatre, stalls and refreshments.

The event was also a financial success with m £5,000 donated to canal and local causes.

