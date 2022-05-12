Kadeena Cox receiving the Baton from The Queen at the Queen's Baton Relay launch.

The relay is set to travel the length and breadth of England ahead of the Opening Ceremony on July 28.

On Thursday, June 2, the baton will spend four days in London, coinciding with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Weekend. It will then resume its international journey and return to England on Monday, July 4.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stratford district will welcome the baton on Friday, July 22, when it will be at the British Motor Museum at 10am and at Stratford Recreation Ground at 11am.

Stratford District Cllr Ian Shenton said: “This is such an honour for Stratford-on-Avon District to be part of the Queen’s Baton Relay, especially with the Commonwealth Games on our doorstep in the coming months.”

Jeff Coope, managing director of the motor museum, said: “We are delighted that the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay will visit the Museum on the morning of July 22, as part of its incredible journey through England this summer. We are looking forward to celebrating the arrival of the baton and will be working with our local community and visitors to give it a warm welcome.”

Thousands of batonbearers, each with inspiring backgrounds and stories, will have the honour of carrying the baton during the journey through England, including those nominated in recognition of their contributions to their local community, whether that be in sport, education, the arts, culture or charity. Between 40 and 130 batonbearers will carry the baton each day.

The relay began at Buckingham Palace on October 7 last year, when The Queen placed Her Message to the Commonwealth into the baton and passed it to four-time Paralympic gold medallist Kadeena Cox, the first of thousands of batonbearers.

Since then, the baton has visited Commonwealth nations and territories in Europe, Africa and Oceania. It still has further destinations in the Caribbean, the Americas, and more countries in Europe, including the Home Nations consisting of five days in Scotland, four in Northern Ireland and five in Wales, where it will finish on Sunday, July 3, before returning to England.

Phil Batty, director of Ceremonies, Culture & Queen's Baton Relay, said: “Whilst the baton has been travelling across the Commonwealth, we have worked closely with Local Authorities in England to devise a route that engages with hundreds of communities, passing sport venues, historic sites, local schools and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

“Yet the Queen’s Baton Relay is far more than just a journey. It symbolises connecting people from every corner of the Commonwealth, celebrates batonbearers who take on challenges, and marks the countdown to the biggest sporting event in West Midlands history. And by the time the baton returns to England for the final leg, 71 nations and territories will have already experienced the magic that comes with it.”

The baton was created in a West Midlands collaboration that fused art, technology and science. It is made from copper, aluminium and steel and features a platinum strand in homage to The Queen. It is also equipped with cutting-edge technology; 360-degree camera, heart rate monitor, atmospheric sensors and LED lighting.