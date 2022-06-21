Rev up for day of classic cars and family fun in picturesque village of Watford

Spectacular classic cars are revving into the picturesque village of Watford at the weekend.

Watford Village Classics is holding a day of family fun on Sunday (June 26), from 11am - 4pm.

There will be a large and varied range of beautiful classic vehicles, rides, dog displays, pony grooming, live entertainment, magician, Lancaster flypast and entertainment stalls.

Noah Pratt, 14, at least year's event.

Visitors can also enjoy local craft, gift, food and drink stalls.

One of the organisers, Linda Ariss, said: “It’s our fourth year and plans are in place for it to be even bigger and better than ever.“It’s not just a classic car show; there is fun for all the family.”

Follow direction signs through Watforfd village to the free car park. Entrance is £5 for adults (which includes an event brochure and an entry ticket for the prize draw). Under 16s get in free.