Revival Of The Fittest: Morris Commercial visits Ragley Estate Park

Thankfully, the sun shone on the day that the team from Morris drove in through the historic entrance gates, into Ragley Estate Park and up the long, flowing drive to Ragley Hall.

In the line-up were three of their vehicles – an original J-Type from 1949, first revealed at the Earls Court Motor Show in 1948, which became a crucial part of the success of many businesses after the second world war.

The other two vehicles were rather more modern – full electric interpretations of the J-Type, re-imagined as the all new, British-made Morris JE, currently in development at their premises just outside nearby Evesham. One in pink and the other in bright blue, these were nothing like the image of a heritage brand that we might have been expecting. Which is what struck us – two well-known names, both with a long heritage in their sectors, developing new concepts and business ideas in the modern age.

Morris JE, 1949 J Type and carriage c. 1840 from the collection of Lord and Lady Hertford

Much like Morris, Ragley has adapted its business model in order to ensure the continuation of the estate for future generations, whilst continuing to harness the heritage values that make a place like Ragley so special.

This heritage hinges on the Palladian Ragley Hall, set right in the heart of the 5,500-acre estate, with a reputation for hosting and entertaining. This continues today, with a full programme of outdoor park events from May to September, and a calendar of private parties, weddings and celebrations welcoming guests into the grand state rooms, terraces and gardens at Ragley Hall throughout the year. This is complemented by the estate farm, woodland, retail butcher and property businesses, bringing together the best of rural, estate life.

Morris Commercial is an automotive engineering and manufacturing start-up with a mission to revive the historic British icon “Morris Commercial” with state-of-the-art technology, zero emission, and newly engineered vehicles. Thus, taking the quintessential British design and timeless original Morris Commercial into the 21st century and a sustainable future.

During the visit, the Morris vehicles were filmed by The Fully Charged Show on YouTube, with presenter Jack Scarlett taking the new JE Type around the estate roads.

We also captured some great stills showing some of the ways these workhorses could be put to use around the estate – including delivery of wedding flowers from White Ivy Flowers who are only a few miles from Ragley Hall; and delivery of logs for the wood burner and log-fired hot tub at one of Ragley’s holiday properties. Considering this wood has also come from the estate woodlands, and been prepared at Ragley’s own sawmill, stored up near Ragley Hall and then delivered by an electric vehicle, that’s a very low carbon footprint.