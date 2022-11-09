Rugby artists prepare to dazzle for annual awards at new exhibition venue

Artists have put the final touches on their watercolours, oils, ceramics and work in other media for their exhibition at a new venue in Rugby.

The Rugby and District Art Society’s Annual Awards Exhibition is being held at The Barn, Dollman Road, Houlton, next weekend (November 19 and 20).

The awards are selected by an independent team of judges and awarded by a local dignitary.

All the work is produced by local artists, some of whom are renowned nationally and internationally.

The event is free to members of the public and is open between 10am and 4pm on both days.

The Society holds regular meetings at Dunchurch Village Hall on the first Wednesday of the month at 7.30pm, Most meetings feature a demonstration/presentation by an expert artist.