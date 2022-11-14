Scenes from Hillmorton. Patrick Joyce.

Rugby’s young and old stood in solemn silence to remember the nation’s war dead on Remembrance Sunday.

The town and its surrounding villages fell silent for two minutes on the 11th hour of the 11th day, of the 11th month.

People at yesterday’s (Sunday) services also observed a two minute silence.

Rugby Salvation Army perform at the service.

Rugby Mayor Carolyn Watson-Merret walked to the War Memorial gates in Hillmorton Road to participate in the parade and service.

People were then invited to lay their own tributes.

Keith Lawson, who served in the Army and lives in Rugby, said: “I laid four poppy crosses, as I always do. Each one has a name written on them because I want them to remembered, I want others to read their name. I want their names to live on.

“They are Carl Green. One of our own - 8 Squadron RCT. Richard Easthope; we met in basic and continued our friendship while he was at 7 Squadron. A good friend. Sgt Danny Daniels, my training instructor and a man who helped make me the man I am. Lee Rigby. A man I never met but a hero in every sense of the word - he will never be forgotten.

Keith Lawson (middle).

“RIP gentlemen. You will always live on through the stories we tell.”

In Rugby, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, the Mayor and representatives from the contingents also placed wreaths at the memorial gates.

The Reverend Canon Edmund Newey leads the service, assisted by Father Aji Alphonse. Martin Myatt, of the Rugby No.1 branch of the Royal British Legion, delivers the exhortation, while the Mayor's Cadet, Leading Cadet Luke Ashton of the Sea Cadet Corps (Rugby) TS Tireless, reads the Kohima Epitaph.The Salvation Army provided music for the service.

Hundreds of Hillmorton villagers braved the threat of inclement weather to take part in the annual Remembrance Sunday service and to applaud the march-past of local community groups and service veterans, some proudly wearing army berets and some sporting their campaign medals.

The parade in Hillmorton. Picture: Patrick Joyce.

To the accompaniment of music by the Jaguar/Landrover Brass Band, wreaths were laid by men and women who saw action in the Falklands and elsewhere around the world. And by children and young people from local clubs, who marched in line behind the band carrying poppy tributes. And by individuals who, as one woman said: ‘It’s the right thing to do’.

President of the Hillmorton branch of the Royal British Legion, Cllr Kathryn Lawrence, spoke passionately about the importance of the role of the British Legion.

She said: “We exist to help us remember the sacrifices made by many men and women in two world wars and in the many conflicts since then. Men and women, not only from Britain, but from many nations across the world. They contributed towards our security and helped maintain our way of life. We should say thank you; lest we forget.

Prayers were said by the Rev. Anne Marie Marsh and the Rev. Steve Gold of Saint John the Baptist Church, Hillmorton.

Keith Lawson (fifth from left middle rank) pictured with Sgt Danny Daniels (sixth from right, front row) Richard Easthope (third from right 3rd from right rear rank)

Poppies laid in Hillmorton. Picture: Patrick Joyce.

Scenes from Hillmorton. Picture: Patrick Joyce.

