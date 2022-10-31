Thomas Wynter peeping mysteriously from behind a pillar, assisted by Alun Reed.

A celebration at St Andrew’s Church is being performed by volunteers on November 19.

It's eight centuries since the appointment of a priest in town centre Rugby was first recorded.

The Big 801 is written by the Rev Peter Privett with music by St Andrew's choir.

It covers 800 years in 90 minutes with drama, humour, pathos, and excitement.

Peter said: 'It's been exciting to work with a team of nearly 20 of us to uncover so many fascinating insights into Rugby through the centuries - rich merchants, a chief minister's illegitimate son as rector, Charles I and Cromwell, famous architects and artists, a great WW1 poet.”

Tickets are £10 to help cover the costs of the church's town centre support for people of all faiths and none in need through this coming winter. It takes place at 7.30pm.

Book on Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-big-801-theatrical-telling-of-the-history-of-st-andrews-church-tickets-440878287827