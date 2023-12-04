Rugby Rotary Tree of Light: Remember a loved one and help Myton Hospices continue vital work
Let a Christmas light sparkle and help raise vital funds for Myton Hospices with Rugby Rotary Tree of Light.
Sponsoring a light allows memories to shine as bright as ever.
The appeal is in its 22nd year to help The Myton Hospices continue their caring work.
It costs a minimum donation of £5 to sponsor a light and make a dedication in memory of a loved one.
Sponsor forms can be obtained from this and other copies of the Advertiser, St Andrew's Church or Blackhams, Opticians of 21 Albert Street, Rugby, CV21 2SD.
Everyone who chooses to donate will see the names of those remembered published in the Rugby Advertiser and the Tree of Light - Book of Remembrance placed in St Andrew's Church in time for the candlelit Commemoration Service. The service is dedicated to your loved ones.
Past services have brought comfort to those who attended and remembered that their precious time together was what Christmas was really for. This year’s Commemoration Service will take place on Tuesday 12th December at 7 pm. All are welcome and Rugby Rotary looks forward to meeting you.
Hilary Jarman, who is one of the co-ordinators, said: “Rugby Rotarians have enjoyed speaking to you and are so pleased that you choose to continue to support the appeal year after year. Your messages of encouragement for Rotary to continue this fundraiser is very much appreciated by our club.”
This week’s dedications are:
Mr W Kent; Mrs B Kent; Mrs C Kent; Anne & Paul Cooper; Joan Hammersley - Arthur Hammersley - "Gone but not forgotten"; Malcolm Baptiste; John Middleton; Gina Coy - "Precious Daughter"; Pat & Annie Geraghty; Mum and Dad - Eunice and Dennis Sawkins - "Loved and Missed Every Day"; Charlie Cassidy - "Much loved and missed"; John - "Who is loved and missed each and every day" - from Wife and Family xx; Bruce Gould - Pauline Herod - Daisy Moses and Toby Burwell - "all remembered with love"; Wynne Wright; William Wright; David Wakeford; Michael Redford; Jeffrey Bernhard; Keith Hill; Gillian Crawford; Paul John Simpson - "Loved and missed always R.I.P."; Daniel O'Neill - "Loved and Missed Always R.I.P.; David Foot - "Good friend to all R.I.P."; Peggy and Noel Simpson - "Loved and remembered always R.I.P."; O'Neill and O'Shea Families Deceased - "R.I.P."; David Foot - "My dear Husband - Love & miss you always R.I.P."; Paul Simpson - A very dear Nephew - Miss you always - R.I.P."; Daniel O'Neill - "Always Missed - R.I.P."; Jack & Nora O'Shea - Dad & Mum - "Love & miss you always - R.I.P."; O'Shea, O'Neill & Foot families - "Loved and remembered always - R.I.P."; Tim Grant & Joe Derbisz - "Loved & remembered always - R.I.P."; Heinz Mieth; Ada Mieth; In loving memory of Ralph Kerridge and Mike and Tina Avis - (Mum and Dad); Richard Luce - "Always remembered"; "In loving memory of my dear Husband - Geoff Morgan" - Love Hilda x; Treasured memories of my dear Brothers - Gordon, Brian and John Gurney" - Love Hilda xxx; Emma Fraser-Mitchell; Ron and Pat Gordon; Leslie and Peggy Fraser-Mitchell; Alison Dunkley - Cancer Research UK - "All our love always" - Mum & Dad, Brothers & all the family - "Miss you so much"; Iris & Alwyn Defferd - Wonderful Parents to Trevor - "Forever Dancing"; In memory of Dora & George Colledge - "my much loved & missed Mum and Dad"; "Loved & missed every day" - a dear Grandad - Reginald Colledge; "Remembered with love" - Samuel John Lucas; Gladys Lucas; Gillian Lucas; Robert Arfon Davies; Pamela Berry; Joy Duffield - "Best mate"; Bill and Stephen Kearns; William Grenville Membery; William Membery (Snr); Frank Gibbs; Dot Wills; Bob Wills; Anthony West; Reg and Mary Kingston - Mum and Dad - "Loved Never Forgotten"; Thomas Fallon - "Dearly loved" - From Nancy; George O'Meara - "Respected and loved" - From Nancy; Derek Duerden - "Very much missed" - From Nancy; Ron Brittain - "So very much missed" - Eddie and Lucy; Celia Brittain - "So well loved and respected" - Eddie and Lucy; Thomas Fallon - "Very much missed" - Eddie and Lucy; George O'Meara - "So well respected and missed" - Eddie and Lucy; Beloved Mother - Doreen Rose Ashby and Beloved Father - Cecil Albert Ashby - "Remembered always" by Son, Michael and Daughter, Christine; Michele Castiglia; Francesca Castiglia; Jim Garrington; Tracy Lee; Grandma and Grandad Beverly; Millie Haynes - "A much loved Mum and Nan"; Charles Fellows; Gwendoline Fellows; In loving memory of Husband - Dennis Grimes, Sister - Joyce and Brother - Maurice; "Our dear Mum & Dad" - Kathleen & Frank Badger; "Our loved ones" - Sue, Betty & Maurice Whittaker; Jennifer Turner - "Missed by us all every day"; Phyllis and Andrew Mochrie; Nana and Grandad Turner; George Bartlett; Marjory Lilian Page; Harriet Limmage; Michael Tailby; Neville Rainbow; Betty & Victor Hartwell; "Much loved Husband" - Alan Colgrave; "Much loved Parents" - Bill and Nancy Rutherford; "Much loved Parents" - Cyril and Violet Colgrave; John Douglas - Husband - "Love & miss you so much every day" xxxx; Lavina Allen - Mum - "Love & miss you always" xxxx; Malcolm Batchelor - Dad - "Love and miss you always" xxxx; Gary Husain - Brother - "Love and miss you always: xxxx; Connie & John Douglas - Mum & Dad - "Love & miss you both" xxxx; Philomena O'Driscoll (Mum); James O'Driscoll (Dad); Steve Hope (Friend); Mick Devine (Friend); Mick Heffernan (Friend); Fred "Freddo" Osborn (Friend); Mick Leslie (Friend); John "John Boy" Douglas (Friend); "Remembering" - Brenda Fellowes (Mum); Sam Fellowes (Dad); Lynda Fellowes (Sister); Kate Fellowes (Sister in Law); "This time of year we remember" - Dad - Fred Shears, Brother - Stephen & Sister - Beatrice - Love Rosie & Lesley; "Always remembered" - Nan & Grandad Westwood and Dad - Mick Westwood - love from Son - Matthew & Daughter in law - Rosie xx; Millie & Jim Newton - "Dearly loved Parents"; Michael Heffernan - "Beloved Husband"; Margaret Reid - "Dearest Sister"; Joe & Barbara Rivett; Albert Cleaver - Marg Cleaver - "Always Remembered"; Brendan Murphy - Partner & Father - "Gone but not forgotten" - Luv from Lesley xx; Helen Hawkins; Dot Purdy; Hilda & Mac McElroy - "Remembered with love"; Joyce & Don Boult - "Remembered with love"; "My lovely parents" - Betty and Cecil Russell; "In memory of: My deceased Wife - Myra McNulty, Myra's Parents - John & Shirley Jones and my Parents - John & Kathleen; Beryl & Pete Robson; Betty & Wal Adams; Rosa Dickie & Roger May; Christine Vickers - "Her words were kindness, Her deeds were Love"; George Soutar - Isabel Soutar; Daniel Sweeney - Josephine Sweeney - Anne Balogh; Christine Close - "Greatly missed by all her Family";