The hits keep on coming as Rugby School was once again the setting for a sporting spectacular.

A cast of 14 teams came together at the weekend for the Warwickshire U14 Sevens Rugby Festival at The Close.

In total, eight girls’ teams attended and they were split into two pools, with Old Northam, Fosse Falcons, Stoke Park and Reading in one, while Barker Butts, Edwardians, Lutterworth, and Mansfield were in the other.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With six teams in the boys’ competition, it was two groups of three teams each.

Mansfield won the girls' U14 tournament. Photo: www.nickbimages.com

Queen Mary’s, North Warks, and Stoke Park were in one pool, with Bishop Vesey’s, Higham Lane and South Warks in the other.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The girls’ final saw Reading take on Mansfield, with a strong start from Mansfield kicking off the scoring with a converted try within the first three minutes.

Despite some great tackling from Reading, Mansfield went on to score just before half time taking the half time score to 12-0.

An action-packed second half culminated in an unsuccessful last ditch attempt by Reading to stop their opponents finishing with a clean sheet, meaning Mansfield won the cup 24-0.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bishop Vesey were triumphant in the boys' U14 event. Photo: www.nickbimages.com

The boys’ final came down to a showdown between Queen Mary’s and Bishop Vesey RFC.

The teams had already faced each other twice during the season and had one win apiece.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bishop Vesey scored the first try and quickly followed up with another try that was successfully converted.

A penalty try meant Bishop Vesey went into half time 19-0 in the lead.

An eventful second half, which Included yet another penalty try, saw Queen Mary’s narrow the gap but Bishop Vesey team managed to hold on to the advantage, to win by 24-19.

A spokesperson for the event said: “A tough second half for both teams but a great advert for the game with the future of rugby sevens an exciting prospect for both boys and girls.”

Advertisement

Advertisement