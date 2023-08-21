We’re back with another wander around Rugby’s streets of the recent past...

Earlier this month we explained how, thanks to the wonders of Google Street View, we couldn’t resist getting distracted and having a look round the main shopping streets as they used to be.

And having shared the results with you, our readers, we got such a good response we didn’t need much persuading to take another look.

As before, many shops and businesses are the same today as they were back then, while yet again we tracked down others that newcomers to the town will know nothing about.

So whether you’ve been in Rugby for three or 63 years, take a look at our new selection – and don’t worry that the oldest are only 14 years old.

We say it again… nostalgia ain’t what it used to be and photos don’t have to be black and white to get us thinking of days gone by.

1 . The very definition of an Aladdin's cave of models, games and crafts... Gone but not forgotten... Joto was loved by generations. Photo: Google Street View, 2015

2 . A favourite of my kids but all were welcome... Another place where you never quite knew what you'd find - but Strand had games etc at good prices. To the Point later shuffled along the building. Photo: Google Street View, 2012

3 . Bargains galore and a cafe like no other... It's a Gift is on a long list of shops that have offered Rugbeians a good selections of bargains but nowhere else has created a cafe quite like Oasis... Photo: Google Street View, 2009

4 . Brilliant staff and brilliant food... this was an Advertiser favourite This was an exciting addition to the Rugby eating out scene - a mix of North African and Italian influences, introducing a number of dishes we probably hadn't seen before... Photo: Google Street View, 2009