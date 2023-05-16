Village post office near Lutterworth prepares to reopen after two years

Ullesthorpe Post Office is to re-open on Monday (May 22) with extended opening hours.

Alberto Costa with former postmaster Nav Vara and Cllr Rosita Page outside the Ullesthorpe post office in 2019.

A village post office near Lutterworth is preparing to welcome back customers after closing two years ago.

Ullesthorpe Post Office is to re-open on Monday (May 22) with extended opening hours, from 9am to 5.30pm on week days and 9am until noon on Saturdays.

The branch on Main Street has been closed since early 2021.

South Leicestershire MP Alberto Costa is among those welcoming the news.

He said, “I am delighted that the post office in Ullesthorpe will soon be reopening following its temporary closure in February 2021.

"Post offices provide a range of hugely vital services and remain incredibly important for rural communities in ensuring that people have good access to postal and banking services.

"Given that post offices have been closing at an alarming rate across the UK over the past few years, I am very pleased that Ullesthorpe is bucking this trend and will soon be reopening with expanding opening hours for the benefit of my constituents in Ullesthorpe and the neighbouring villages.”

In 2019, the MP conducted a survey around Ullesthorpe and surrounding villages, asking for residents’ views on their local post office and how often they used them. It aimed to secure the future of rural post offices which have been closing across the country.