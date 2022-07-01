Weird and wonderful cars, vans and motorbikes descend on village of Watford for day of classic fun

Motor enthusiasts enjoyed a day of classic cars and family fun in the picturesque village of Watford last Sunday.

Watford Village Classics featured a wide range of makes and models so no visitors were left disappointed.

One of the organisers, Linda Ariss said: “We had a very enjoyable fun day and I think the stars of the show were the Pacesetters Dog Display Team who enthralled many people of all ages. They do it for fun and to raise money for Guide Dogs for the Blind.

"We’d ike to say thank you to everyone that came along, all the stallholders, all the vehicle owners, and to our sponsors (the Nene group, Venture caravans, George Varney, The Pytchley and Dentalia) who all helped make it a great day.”

A Lancaster aeroplane was due to take to the skies over Watford for the show, but plans couldn’t go ahead due to flying conditions.

“Both the Lancaster team and ourselves are truly sorry that the wind was far too strong to risk flying the historic plane down over our skies,” Linda added.

"We hope everyone had a great day.”

Tractor owners Mark Dowler and Jodie Nixon rode into the show in style.

Mark said: “We had wonderful day today at Watford Village Classics. We saw some amazing vehicles on display with really nice owners.

“Jodie got to have a sit in ‘Bubbles’ the bubble car and Steve Bones’ tipper. The best thing of all though, Jodie drove the 390T Massey Ferguson to the show.”

They said they are looking forward to next year’s event.

All aboard! Guests got a free ride in the vintage bus.

Good show Crowds enjoy the show.

Marvellous Masseys Tractors belonging to Mark Dowler and Jodie Nixon.

Mini sensations Small but perfectly formed Minis on show.