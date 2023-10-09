100-year-old Lancaster pilot’s experiences among amazing WWII stories recorded in Leamington

They were recorded by the Leamington History Group

Truly humbling stories from World War Two have been recorded as part of appeal in Leamington - including tales from a 100-year-old local Lancaster pilot.

Leamington History Group volunteers appealed for people to come forward with their experience and objects as part of the national programme, Their Finest Hour.

And the group said the turn out for the event - held at the Ahmadiyya Muslim Centre on October 7 - was "absolutely phenomenal". Stella Bolitho, Leamington History Group, said: "Not only did we hear about life in the war, we had a doll brought back from Dunkirk by a dad for his daughter, an evacuee sent to a dangerous place, a dad serving in India and a mum who worked at Bletchley Park.

"And then, 100-year-old local Lancaster pilot just pops in, as you do....!"

She added: "We have now captured over 50 special stories and objects about World War II. We were joined by the excellent Trinity Catholic School humanities students who were involved throughout the day in interviewing the public. There was a fine display by the Royal Warwickshire Re-enactment Group, the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers Museum (Royal Warwickshire), and Martin D Harrison, who manned the WWII Medal Information desk.

"If anyone has other stories they would like to share, you can either visit another national event happening around the country, or upload directly onto the website https://theirfinesthour.english.ox.ac.uk/home or contact [email protected]

"Leamington, thank you! Please do spread the word!"

The event is part of a nationwide campaign Their Finest Hour organised by the University of Oxford and funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

1 . Their Finest Hour Stories from World War Two have been recorded as part of an event organised by the Leamington History Group. Their Finest Hour event is part of a nationwide campaign run by the University of Oxford and funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund. Photo: Leamington History Group

