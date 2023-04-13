Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago King Charles bans TV cameras from filming ‘sacred’ part of coronation
17 minutes ago John Mayer is bringing solo acoustic tour to UK - tickets & dates
1 hour ago Arcturus: New Covid variant found in UK
1 hour ago Crown Jewels to be displayed across UK landmarks
2 hours ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93
3 hours ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge

21 cracking retro pictures showing life in Leamington Spa, Warwick and Southam over the last 100 years - including Prince Harry and King Charles III enjoying a game of polo

Our latest retro gallery brings you these brilliant pictures looking at life then and now across the Leamington area.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 13th Apr 2023, 09:40 BST

The pictures show how Leamington looked 100 years ago as well as what life is like now in the town, including the people and businesses who are familiar to us all.

We’ve also got a Royal theme, with pictures showing recent Royal celebrations across Leamington and the now King Charles III enjoying watching his son Prince Harry in sporting action.

There’s also a fine picture of troops recovering in Leamington after their ordeal during a First World War battle.

There’s plenty more of course. Check out this gallery and enjoy your trip down memory lane.

Wounded British troops from the front line, recuperating in a sanatorium in Leamington Spa, around 1917.

1. War wounded

Wounded British troops from the front line, recuperating in a sanatorium in Leamington Spa, around 1917. Photo: Cabot

An army review takes place at Warwick Castle circa 1909.

2. An army review

An army review takes place at Warwick Castle circa 1909. Photo: Hulton Archive

The East Gate in Warwick, with Landor's house on the right, circa 1910.

3. The East Gate

The East Gate in Warwick, with Landor's house on the right, circa 1910. Photo: Hulton Archive

The Market Place in Warwick, circa 1910.

4. The Market Place

The Market Place in Warwick, circa 1910. Photo: London Stereoscopic Company

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Charles IIIWarwickLeamington