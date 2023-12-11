Register
25 cracking pics showing what life was like in the Leamington Spa area over the last century - including Prince Harry and King Charles III enjoying a game of polo and Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip come to town

This retro gallery takes you back to a bygone era showing what life was like then and now across the Leamington area.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 13th Apr 2023, 09:40 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 16:24 GMT

The pictures show how Leamington looked 100 years ago as well as what life is like now in the town, including the people and businesses who are familiar to us all.

We’ve also got a Royal theme, with pictures showing recent Royal celebrations across Leamington and the now King Charles III enjoying watching his son Prince Harry in sporting action, as well as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip coming to town.

There’s also a fine picture of troops recovering in Leamington after their ordeal during a First World War battle and former PM Anthony Eden.

Check out this gallery and enjoy your trip down memory lane.

An army review takes place at Warwick Castle circa 1909.

1. An army review

An army review takes place at Warwick Castle circa 1909. Photo: Hulton Archive

The East Gate in Warwick, with Landor's house on the right, circa 1910.

2. The East Gate

The East Gate in Warwick, with Landor's house on the right, circa 1910. Photo: Hulton Archive

The Market Place in Warwick, circa 1910.

3. The Market Place

The Market Place in Warwick, circa 1910. Photo: London Stereoscopic Company

All Saints' Church, Leamington circa 1910.

4. All Saints' Church

All Saints' Church, Leamington circa 1910. Photo: London Stereoscopic Company

