Beautiful painting offers a glimpse into Leamington’s history when Christ Church sat at the top of the Parade

This beautiful painting by a Leamington artist offers a glimpse into the town's history when Christ Church sat proudly at the top of the Parade.

‘Christ Church and The Parade, Leamington Spa’, the painting was created by Mark Kaiser

Entitled ‘Christ Church and The Parade, Leamington Spa’, the painting was created by Mark Kaiser as a special commission for a family in Leamington.

The family have a collection of antique prints and woodcuts of that period of Leamington and wanted Mark to create a piece in his own unique style. They already own a couple of his original paintings and wanted another one to add to their collection.

Mark researched the scene for a couple of months before starting the painting and gathered some reference material. The only thing he found was that all the photos he sourced of Christ Church were in black and white and so he didn’t know which colour to paint it.

He got in touch with a local history Leamington Facebook Group and they sent him a photo of a painting produced by a local artist in the 1920s which clearly showed the colour as a sandstone / terracotta shade. The painting of ‘Christ Church and The Parade’ is set in the 1800s with people going about their daily business from that period.

Advertisement

Mark said the family were amazed by the finished painting.