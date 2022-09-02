Family of well-known Warwick couple are looking for relatives that might still be in the town

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sally Harpur O’Dowd will be travelling over from Ireland to visit Warwick on September 27 to try to find out more about her great grandparents Alderman John and Annie Lloyd Evans.

She is writing a book about them and will be visiting their graves - but is also keen to see if there are any of the Lloyd Evans family still remaining in Warwick.

John and Annie were pivotal to the town during 60 years - John was an Alderman, Mayor as well as the proprietor of the Warwick Advertiser. It is believed that his son Trevor Lloyd Evans remained in Warwick until his death - and he also worked on the newspaper.

Annie was a social worker, philanthropist, Mayoress and Guardian of the Poor, receiving an OBE for her war work from 1914-18.

There is a portrait of her in the Imperial War Museum in London.

"John and Annie are my great grandparents and I would love to meet up with any Lloyd Evans family who still live in Warwick," said Sally, whose grandmother was the fifth child of John and Anne, born in 1881.

"I will be staying at the Rose and Crown on Tuesday September 27.

"From letters I have there is a mention that Trevor Lloyd Evans, my grandmother's brother, worked also at the Warwick Advertiser as a journalist, so am hoping his grandchildren may still be in Warwick."