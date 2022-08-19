Free guided walks of Kenilworth’s historic abbey ruins will take place in September

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A guided tour at the Abbey ruins in Abbey Fields in Kenilworth

Free guided walks of Kenilworth St. Mary’s Priory/Abbey ruins will take place next month.

As part of the Heritage Open Days, Kenilworth History and Archaeology Society will be hosting the walks on Saturday September 10 and Sunday September 11 at 3pm.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors can hear about the men who lived here and what happened to them and their beautiful buildings.

The Abbey Barn Museum and Heritage Centre

Meet at the Abbey Museum and Heritage Centre (just beyond the children’s play area) on Abbey Fields, Kenilworth, for a 3pm start. Numbers will be limited so please register at the museum from 2.30pm to secure a place.

St Mary’s Abbey was once a rich, and powerful, and beautiful abbey - but it was reduced to ruins by King Henry VIII and nearly four centuries of neglect.