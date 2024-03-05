Here's 17 eye-catching black and white pictures which capture life in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth from 1900 to 1966

This retro gallery takes you back to a bygone era showing what life in Leamington Spa many decades ago.
The pictures show the River Leam in 1902 and WW1 soldiers receovering in the town.

There’s also an appearaenc by former PM Anthony Eden and a cabaret dance to raise funds for the Conservatives.

Check out this gallery and enjoy your trip down memory lane.

Wounded British troops from the front line, recuperating in a sanatorium in Leamington Spa, around 1917.

Wounded British troops from the front line, recuperating in a sanatorium in Leamington Spa, around 1917. Photo: Cabot

The Leam at Leamington in 1902.

The Leam at Leamington in 1902. Photo: Print Collector

An army review takes place at Warwick Castle circa 1909.

An army review takes place at Warwick Castle circa 1909. Photo: Hulton Archive

Warwick Castle from the air in 1920 with the River Avon in the foreground and the church and town beyond.

Warwick Castle from the air in 1920 with the River Avon in the foreground and the church and town beyond. Photo: Heritage Images

