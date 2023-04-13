A chimpanzee bottle-feeds a lamb at Southam Zoo Farm on 23rd August 1968. The owners of the zoo, Mr and Mrs Clews, bring up many of the animals as their pets; the animals, are, as a result, of a friendly disposition.placeholder image
A chimpanzee bottle-feeds a lamb at Southam Zoo Farm on 23rd August 1968. The owners of the zoo, Mr and Mrs Clews, bring up many of the animals as their pets; the animals, are, as a result, of a friendly disposition.

I dipped into the archives to find some cracking retro pictures of the Leamington and Warwick area over the last century - and these are some of my favourites

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 13th Apr 2023, 09:40 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2025, 16:38 BST
This retro gallery takes you back to a bygone era showing what life was like then and now across the Leamington area.

The pictures show how Leamington looked 100 years ago as well as what life is like now in the town, including the people and businesses who are familiar to us all.

We’ve also got a Royal theme, with pictures showing recent Royal celebrations across Leamington and the now King Charles III enjoying watching his son Prince Harry in sporting action, as well as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip coming to town.

There’s also a fine picture of troops recovering in Leamington after their ordeal during a First World War battle and former PM Anthony Eden.

Check out this gallery and enjoy your trip down memory lane.

An army review takes place at Warwick Castle circa 1909.

1. An army review

An army review takes place at Warwick Castle circa 1909. Photo: Hulton Archive

The East Gate in Warwick, with Landor's house on the right, circa 1910.

2. The East Gate

The East Gate in Warwick, with Landor's house on the right, circa 1910. Photo: Hulton Archive

The Market Place in Warwick, circa 1910.

3. The Market Place

The Market Place in Warwick, circa 1910. Photo: London Stereoscopic Company

All Saints' Church, Leamington circa 1910.

4. All Saints' Church

All Saints' Church, Leamington circa 1910. Photo: London Stereoscopic Company

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:LeamingtonWarwickCharles IIIElizabeth II
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice