Old photos of Leamington town centre.jpg
Old photos of Leamington town centre.jpg

In pictures: Nostalgic look back at some of the old businesses in Leamington's town centre

These photos offer a fascinating insight into life on Leamington's Parade in the 1900s

By Phil Hibble
4 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 12:31pm

Here are some nostalgic photos from our archives of business in and around Leamington's Parade.

Some go back many, many years while others will bring back memories for some of our readers.

Remember going into Jones & Sons for Christmas shopping? Or even Bobby’s Restaurant in the Parade? Well, get ready for a trip down memory lane!

Do you have old photos of Leamington town centre? Email them to [email protected]

1. Old photos of Leamington town centre -

A view of Warwick Street, Leamington, 1974.

Photo: Courier archives

2. Old photos of Leamington town centre

What a magical sight at Christmas - inside Jones & Sons toy department, 76 Parade, Leamington.

Photo: Courier archives

3. Old photos of Leamington town centre

Tea Room inside the Pump Rooms

Photo: Courier archives

4. Old photos of Leamington town centre

Woodwards, formerly at 94 Parade, Leamington

Photo: Courier archives

