In pictures: Nostalgic look back at some of the old businesses in Leamington's town centre
These photos offer a fascinating insight into life on Leamington's Parade in the 1900s
By Phil Hibble
4 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 12:31pm
Here are some nostalgic photos from our archives of business in and around Leamington's Parade.
Some go back many, many years while others will bring back memories for some of our readers.
Remember going into Jones & Sons for Christmas shopping? Or even Bobby’s Restaurant in the Parade? Well, get ready for a trip down memory lane!
Do you have old photos of Leamington town centre? Email them to [email protected]
