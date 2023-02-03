In pictures: Nostalgic look back at some of the old businesses in Leamington's town centre

These photos offer a fascinating insight into life on Leamington's Parade in the 1900s

Here are some nostalgic photos from our archives of business in and around Leamington's Parade.

Some go back many, many years while others will bring back memories for some of our readers.

Remember going into Jones & Sons for Christmas shopping? Or even Bobby’s Restaurant in the Parade? Well, get ready for a trip down memory lane!

Do you have old photos of Leamington town centre? Email them to [email protected]

1 . Old photos of Leamington town centre - A view of Warwick Street, Leamington, 1974. Photo: Courier archives Photo Sales

2 . Old photos of Leamington town centre What a magical sight at Christmas - inside Jones & Sons toy department, 76 Parade, Leamington. Photo: Courier archives Photo Sales

3 . Old photos of Leamington town centre Tea Room inside the Pump Rooms Photo: Courier archives Photo Sales

4 . Old photos of Leamington town centre Woodwards, formerly at 94 Parade, Leamington Photo: Courier archives Photo Sales