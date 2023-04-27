Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Sian’s Law tightening security checks on cab drivers come into effect
33 minutes ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
41 minutes ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’
3 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
3 hours ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
3 hours ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana
This photo was taken in The Square, Kenilworth, marking the 1902 Coronation of Edward VII on August 9. On the side of the float reads; 'God Save The King and Queen'.This photo was taken in The Square, Kenilworth, marking the 1902 Coronation of Edward VII on August 9. On the side of the float reads; 'God Save The King and Queen'.
This photo was taken in The Square, Kenilworth, marking the 1902 Coronation of Edward VII on August 9. On the side of the float reads; 'God Save The King and Queen'.

Looking back: Photos show how Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth celebrated previous coronations

Here’s some photos from 1902, 1911 and 1953

By The Newsroom
Published 27th Apr 2023, 12:40 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 12:40 BST

As our district prepares for the Coronation of King Charles III, we wanted to take a trip down memory lane and look at photos form previous coronations.

Our thanks to the Leamington History Society, Unlocking Warwick, Our Warwickshire, Kenilworth In Camera and the County Record Offices for these photos.

We hope you enjoy them!

Lower Parade march past the town hall in Leamington in 1911

1. Coronation of King George V, 1911

Lower Parade march past the town hall in Leamington in 1911 Photo: Derek Billings, Leamington History Group Archive

Lower Parade march past the town hall in Leamington in 1911

2. Coronation of King George V, 1911

Lower Parade march past the town hall in Leamington in 1911 Photo: Derek Billings, Leamington History Group Archive

E. Francis & Sons store in Bath Street during the King George coronation in 1911

3. King George coronation in 1911

E. Francis & Sons store in Bath Street during the King George coronation in 1911 Photo: Barry Hickman, Leamington History Group Archive

Presentation of Coronation Medals to children presented by Mayor Harold Mason on June 22, 1911.

4. Coronation of George V, 1911

Presentation of Coronation Medals to children presented by Mayor Harold Mason on June 22, 1911. Photo: County Record Office

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:WarwickLeamingtonKenilworthCharles IIICoronation