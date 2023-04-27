Looking back: Photos show how Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth celebrated previous coronations
Here’s some photos from 1902, 1911 and 1953
By The Newsroom
Published 27th Apr 2023, 12:40 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 12:40 BST
As our district prepares for the Coronation of King Charles III, we wanted to take a trip down memory lane and look at photos form previous coronations.
Our thanks to the Leamington History Society, Unlocking Warwick, Our Warwickshire, Kenilworth In Camera and the County Record Offices for these photos.
We hope you enjoy them!
