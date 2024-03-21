Rare pictures capture the changing face of Rugby through the 20th century

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rare pictures which capture the changing face of Rugby through the 20th century are set to go on display for the first time at a new exhibition at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum.

Picturing Rugby takes a deep dive into the museum's archives to present paintings, etchings, sketches and prints of the town, many of which have never been on public display.

The pictures feature iconic landmarks such as Rugby School and St Andrew's Church through the years, and also capture buildings long-consigned to history, including Holy Trinity Church.

Left: Joseph Pike High Street pencil drawing 1929. Middle: E Scott-Jones Regent Street late 70s. Right: The Old Parish Church Rugby Edwin M Betts 1918.

Picturing Rugby has pieces from leading commercial artists of the day, who were commissioned to create a record of the town's street scenes.

Joseph Pike produced a series of drawings of London, Bristol, Chester and Stratford-upon-Avon, and his work in Rugby resulted in a book - Rugby, A Series of Pencil Sketches by Joseph Pike.

The book, published in 1930, included a forward penned by HC Bradby, an assistant master at Rugby School.

Fellow commercial artist Eddie Scott-Jones drew street scenes of the town in the late 1970s and early 80s, and his pictures captured views of Regent Street and North Street, which both feature in the exhibition.

Gertrude Hayes Temple Speech Room Rugby School, Lawrence Sheriff Street 1919

Picturing Rugby also includes etchings by Gertrude Hayes, a Rugby School art teacher and an alumni of the Royal College of Art.

Hayes was etching Rugby street scenes in the early 20th century, pieces rich in the intricate detail which became her trademark.

The exhibition also includes works by Hayes' second husband, Edwin Betts, who shared his wife's love of architecture and developed his own distinctive style while etching town centre scenes.

Catherine Shanahan, Rugby Art Gallery and Museum's senior collections officer, said Picturing Rugby captured the town through a century of change.

"From commercial artists commissioned to create a historical record of the town to 'amateur' artists who found Rugby's iconic buildings a constant source of inspiration, the exhibition includes familiar street scenes and snapshots of the town's lost history," Catherine said.

"With many of the pieces on public display for the first time, Picturing Rugby presents a unique record of the changing face of the town centre through the 20th century."

Picturing Rugby opens at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum on Wednesday April 10 and runs until Saturday October 5.