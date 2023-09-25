Share your WWII stories and objects in Leamington so they can be preserved for future generations

The Leamington History Group is keen to record these memories at its digital collection day

A bomber crater near the parish church, Leamington, October 1940, which caused considerable damage and one fatality.

The Leamington History Group is inviting people to share their stories and objects relating to the Second World War so they can be preserved for future generations.

The group is keen to record these memories at its digital collection day at the Ahmadiyya Muslim Centre, Adelaide Road, Leamington, CV32 5AH on Saturday October 7, 10am – 4pm.

This event is part of a nationwide campaign Their Finest Hour organised by the University of Oxford and funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund. The aim is to collect and preserve the everyday stories and objects of the Second World War from around the nation.

At the digital collection day, wartime stories – and associated objects such as diaries, letters, medals, journals and ration books – will be recorded, digitised, and then uploaded to the Their Finest Hour online archive, which will be free-to-use and launch in June 2024.

David Morse, vice chair of Leamington History Group and Their Finest Hour coordinator, said “The Second World War impacted massively on the lives of ordinary people. Not only were families torn apart when their loved ones were killed in action, or seriously injured, they had to live with severe restrictions to their normal life. Interesting and unique stories are already emerging during interviews with residents of local care homes and we hope to encourage more people to come forward to join in.

"Many of us have war-related stories and objects that have been passed down to us from our parents, grandparents and other family members. As these stories are fast fading from living memory, it is vital that they - and the wartime objects that often accompany them - are preserved for future generations. Your stories and objects are precious so please come along and share them with us."

Janet Ainley, Their Finest Hour coordinator, Leamington History Group, said: “We are very excited to be contributing to this national project so that families can pass on their stories to future generations. Even small, humble objects may be linked to

unique stories.”

Each year, in November, the Leamington History Group lays a wreath at the town memorial to those who died in Leamington during the bombing raids in 1940.

The group will be supported on the day with local societies who are showcasing the work, including the Royal Warwickshire Fusiliers, and the Royal Warwickshire Regiment Re-enactment Group. History students from Trinity Catholic School will be taking part in the day and helping to interview members of the public about their Second World War memories.

Morrisons Supermarket has also offered to help with refreshment during the event.

Dr Stuart Lee, project leader for the University of Oxford, said, “We’re delighted to be able to create an archive of memories of the Second World War. We know from previous projects that people have so many wonderful objects, photos, and anecdotes which have been passed down from family members which are at risk of getting lost or being forgotten.

Our aim is to empower local communities to digitally preserve these stories and objects before they are lost to posterity.”