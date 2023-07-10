Register
Take a look at these cracking retro pictures showing life in Leamington Spa, Warwick and Southam over the last 100 years - including Prince Harry and King Charles III enjoying a game of polo

This retro gallery takes you back to a bygone era to show what life was like then and now across the Leamington area.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 13th Apr 2023, 09:40 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 09:48 BST

The pictures show how Leamington looked 100 years ago as well as what life is like now in the town, including the people and businesses who are familiar to us all.

We’ve also got a Royal theme, with pictures showing recent Royal celebrations across Leamington and the now King Charles III enjoying watching his son Prince Harry in sporting action.

There’s also a fine picture of troops recovering in Leamington after their ordeal during a First World War battle.

There’s plenty more of course.

Check out this gallery and enjoy your trip down memory lane.

Wounded British troops from the front line, recuperating in a sanatorium in Leamington Spa, around 1917.

1. War wounded

Wounded British troops from the front line, recuperating in a sanatorium in Leamington Spa, around 1917. Photo: Cabot

An army review takes place at Warwick Castle circa 1909.

2. An army review

An army review takes place at Warwick Castle circa 1909. Photo: Hulton Archive

The East Gate in Warwick, with Landor's house on the right, circa 1910.

3. The East Gate

The East Gate in Warwick, with Landor's house on the right, circa 1910. Photo: Hulton Archive

The Market Place in Warwick, circa 1910.

4. The Market Place

The Market Place in Warwick, circa 1910. Photo: London Stereoscopic Company

