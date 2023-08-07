One thing leads to another and in researching a completely different story, we found ourselves in Rugby town centre, 2009.

This was thanks to the wonders of Google Street View and we couldn’t resist getting distracted and having a look round the main shopping streets as they used to be.

And then it seemed right to share this trip down memory lane with our readers.

As we wandered around we saw a good many shops and businesses are the same today as they were back then, while there were others we had completely forgotten about, the buildings having had several incarnations since the shots were taken.

So whether you’ve been in Rugby for two or 62 years, take a look at those we’ve chosen – and don’t worry about it only being 14 years ago. Nostalgia ain’t what it used to be – it doesn’t have to be black-and-white photos or something we remember from the school history curriculum...

1 . There was always something to encourage your creativity here... For stationery and art supplies, it had to be Rod Waspe. Photo: Google Street View, 2009

2 . If you loved music, you probably loved Sounds Expensive In the days before streaming, Sounds Expensive was where you went to get advice on the best way to listen to music. Photo: Google Street View, 2009

3 . Rugby had its own branch of this Northampton-based bakery Oliver Adams was always the place to go for a good loaf of bread or a good selection of cakes. Photo: Google Street View, 2009

4 . Careers advice in the town centre In the army now... Army Careers had a prime spot in Rugby town centre. Photo: Google Street View, 2009