The secret tunnel under Leamington's town centre that had council planners baffled

Workers found the 35-foot deep brick-line cavern after bulldozing homes and shops to make way for the car park in Tavistock Street. It had a well in the middle.

The secret tunnels under Leamington and Warwick have provided much debate over 2021.

Our columnist Peter Bowen has written about them after he spoke to people who had walked in the tunnels.

His articles caused a lot of reaction - and this week, reader Gary Timlin sent us a Leamington Courier article from 1968.

And yes, you guessed it, it is about another secret tunnel.

But they feared that the secrets of the tunnel may remain a mystery forever - town hall inspectors examined the tunnel many times but had no idea what it was.

The entrance was at the rear of 20 Tavistock Street - the only house in the row without a cellar. The tunnel itself is 35 feet long and built up at each end.

The article from 1968

Talking to the paper in 1968, Mr William Hampson, deputy borough engineer, said it was about 150 years old with a well in the centre of the floor.

The cavern is not marked on any plans in the town hall and is not known to be referred to in any local history books.

Our thanks to Gary for sending in the article.

If you have any more information on tunnels under our towns, feel free to email us on [email protected]

