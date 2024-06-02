The pictures show the River Leam in 1902 and WW1 soldiers receovering in the town.
There’s also an appearaenc by former PM Anthony Eden and a cabaret dance to raise funds for the Conservatives.
Check out this gallery and enjoy your trip down memory lane.
1. The Leam
The Leam at Leamington in 1902. Photo: Print Collector
2. An army review
An army review takes place at Warwick Castle circa 1909. Photo: Hulton Archive
3. Warwick Castle
Warwick Castle from the air in 1920 with the River Avon in the foreground and the church and town beyond. Photo: Heritage Images
4. Kenilworth Castle
Kenilworth Castle from the air in 1920. Photo: Heritage Images