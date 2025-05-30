Unlocking history: 19th Century padlock unearthed near Rugby

A 19th Century padlock - that protected both historical grounds and one of the first cars - has been unearthed near Rugby.

Nick Fothergill, owner of Stanford Hall, has discovered a heritage padlock, likely dated back to the 1890s.

It is believed to be an Abraham Thompson padlock, manufactured in Willenhall. It was purchased by Nick’s great, great grandfather Alfred Lord Braye and originally used as an estate padlock to protect the vast 700 acres of Stanford Hall.

However, the padlock was later used as a makeshift steering wheel lock to protect Lord Braye’s Wilson Pilcher car in the early 1900s. It is thought that Lord Braye was among one of the first car owners, and wanted to secure his vehicle which was regularly parked on Hyde Park Road, London.

The padlock - and the Wilson Pilcher car that the padlock protected.

To do this, it’s believed that Lord Braye combined the padlock with a chain to prevent the vehicle from being started, a common issue in the early years of cars where they were much easier to start, and therefore steal, than modern machinery.

A piece of history

This piece of locksmithing history provides an interesting look at how far security has come, and how designs have changed.

Squire, a West Midlands-based padlock manufacturer since the 18th Century, is always interested to hear stories of locksmithing history from the region and was told about the padlock by Mr Fothergill, who is a friend of the business.

The 19th Century padlock that been unearthed at Stanford Hall.

John Squire, CEO at Squire, said: “This padlock is an incredible find, and offers an insight into the materials, techniques and security measures used many years ago.

"While Squire’s roots date back to the 18th Century, it’s always exciting to see first-hand the advancements in security. Squire now manufactures from Featherstone, Wolverhampton but in the late 1880s manufactured from a factory in Willenhall, a stone’s throw from Abraham Thompson’s facilities. It’s fascinating to see that a piece of history, so close to us at Squire, has survived all these years.”

Nick Fothergill, owner of Stanford Hall, adds: “My Great, Great Grandfather Alfred Lord Braye owned this padlock in the late 1800s, and it’s brilliant to see it still in good condition after all this time.

"At Stanford Hall, we have many Squire padlocks protecting the estate, and it’s incredible to think that, in a hundred years’ time, they could be found, just like the one owned by Lord Braye.”

Engineering central

Located just a few miles from Rugby, Stanford Hall sits in the former heart of British innovation, and it’s fitting that the padlock was discovered here.

Percy Pilcher, who later went on to manufacture the Wilson Pilcher car that Lord Braye owned, was an aviation enthusiast based in the area, and amongst the first to attempt powered flight, even before the Wright Brothers. A memorial to the pioneer is located in Stanford Hall’s grounds.

Visiting Stanford Hall

Stanford Hall is open for tours on specific dates, where visitors can see the padlock for themselves. Visitors to Stanford Hall can also explore the Percy Pilcher Aviation collection and the Hilditch Porcelain Tea-Ware Collection, both steeped in history. Find out more at

To find out more about Stanford Hall, visit: https://stanfordhall.co.uk/