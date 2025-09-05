47 Skin's formula is transforming people's skin - and lives | 47 Skin

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

What started as a parcel from Grandma is now changing skin for thousands – here’s the British skincare breakthrough everyone’s talking about.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’re scrolling early doors, chances are you’re trying to get a jump on the day – and maybe also your skin routine. So here’s something that stopped us mid-scroll: a homegrown British skincare brand that just made The Sunday Times 100 list of fastest-growing companies for the second year in a row. And we’re not talking about some faceless corporate giant. We’re talking about 47 Skin, a proudly self-funded business from Yorkshire built on one truly unique ingredient – and an even better story.

See what all the buzz is about at 47 Skin

From a parcel in the post from Grandma to a global skincare brand, 47 Skin’s rise is something special. At the heart of it all is Silver Chitoderm® – a lab-developed ingredient that creates a barrier on your skin, clinically proven to kill 99.9% of the bacteria that cause breakouts. It’s only available in 47 Skin products, and it’s behind thousands of glowing customer reviews (and we mean glowing in every sense).

47 Skin

We love that this success isn’t about a flash-in-the-pan trend or a celebrity face fronting an ad campaign. It’s about real people getting real results – and a brand that’s building a community, not just chasing likes.

“I wish when my breakouts were bad as a teenager that 47 Skin existed honestly” – Anna

“It’s the clearest my skin has looked in over 10 years” – Gioia

“Now I feel so much more confident going make-up free” – Zoe

“Changed my life.” – Kathryn

Nic, the founder, has lived it too – struggling with his skin for a decade until he discovered what worked and turned it into something that could help others. And 47 Skin isn’t just making headlines because of its numbers. It’s because it genuinely does what it says, and people are coming back for more.

This is skincare built on science, story and staying power.

MySweerSmile Smile brighter for back-to-school with 30% off MySweetSmile teeth whitening kits £ 40.00 Buy now Buy now As the summer holidays come to an end, it’s the perfect time to refresh your look — and that includes your teeth. MySweetSmile has become a go-to name in at-home oral care, offering a range of science-backed whitening products that fit easily into everyday routines. From the bestselling PAP+ Whitening Strips to the Enzyme Whitening Powder, all products are designed to be effective, enamel-safe, and easy to use — no dental appointment needed. With over one million satisfied customers and thousands of five-star reviews, MySweetSmile helps you achieve a visibly brighter smile in just a few uses. You can save 30%, get 2-for-2 mix and match, and there’s a free mystery toothpaste on orders over £40. Shop the full MySweetSmile back-to-school sale here

Simple App Transform your body in just 28 days – 3 months free Wall Pilates with Simple £ 0.00 Simple Buy now Buy now Simple’s Wall Pilates challenge is helping more than 179,000 users reshape their bodies in just 15 minutes a day – and for a limited time, you can try it with 3 months free. The science-backed app offers a personalised 28-day Pilates workout plan, custom nutrition coaching, daily habit tracking and real-time guidance from your own AI coach, Avo™. No equipment needed, and no gym membership – just results. Over 18 million people have already joined and lost more than 13 million lbs. Start your 28-day transformation now with 3 months free