Rimmel’s Jelly Crush is the new multi-use blush and lip stain shoppers are raving about – a fruity, cooling tint you can swipe on in seconds.

Rimmel’s new Jelly Crush stain is being hailed by shoppers as the “blush I didn’t know I needed” – and it’s now available exclusively at Superdrug for £10.99.

The multi-use jelly formula works as both a blush and a lip stain, and fans say it has completely changed their makeup routines. One London customer described it as “soft, flexible and melts beautifully into the skin” while delivering “intense colour that’s super blendable” and long-lasting.

Early reviews highlight its unique texture and versatility. One shopper said they had been looking for a compact all-in-one option for years, praising the pigment as “long lasting” and the shades as “truly beautiful.” Another called it “fantastic” for covering lips, eyes and cheeks in a single swipe, adding: “Just love it – highly recommended.”

The product comes in four sweetly scented shades: Peachy Punch, Pink Dash, Red Pepper and Pink Sublime. Each has a fruity twist – from peach to watermelon – and is infused with Niacinamide to keep skin hydrated. Fans say the jelly feels “cool on the skin, refreshing in hot weather” and gives a natural flush that looks fresh all day.

Shoppers also appreciate how easy it is to use on the go. One reviewer wrote: “I travel often and this is perfect for my makeup bag. I only need to press slightly for day makeup and then build it up for evening. It makes my face look rested and healthy.” Another agreed, saying it was “super easy to use and perfect for makeup on the go.”

The only caution some users noted is that the stain can mark fingertips during application, but many still recommend it as a handbag essential. With its bouncy jelly texture, hydrating formula and affordable price, this launch is already winning fans who love fuss-free beauty that actually lasts.

