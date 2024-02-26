Feel the need for speed at the British Motor Museum this Easter!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The pursuit of speed has driven car manufacturers in Britain for decades. From sports cars to land speed record cars, engineers have always been looking to push their machines to go faster than ever before, to prove their cars are the fastest of all. The Museum are bringing this love of speed into their Easter holiday activities.

The Find the Fastest Car Trail is available every day throughout the Easter period. Children can explore the Museum collections, zone by zone, to note down the fastest car in each, along with its top speed. At the end, children will be able to check out all the cars they’ve discovered, to find the fastest car in the whole Museum!

Make Your Own Fast Car takes place each day during the holidays from 10:30am to 3:30pm with the last entry at 3pm. Children can cut out and build a sporty car of their very own! There will be plenty of coloured pens in the Learning Hub, so they can decorate it however they want. The only limit is their imagination!

The Racing Driver Tour runs at 11:30 every day, when children can join the energetic Racing Driver characters for an interactive journey through the Museum collections. Along the way, they will learn more about some of the Museum’s greatest speed machines, and what makes a car truly fast.

Those visiting over the Easter weekend itself (29 March to 1 April) will be able to enjoy a classic Easter Egg Hunt. Search high and low around the collection for six differently-coloured eggs hidden amongst the cars. Once you’ve found all six, head back to the Family Activities Station to collect your reward!

Emma Rawlinson, Lifelong Learning Officer at the British Motor Museum, said, “Join us this Easter for an exciting foray into some of Britain’s fastest cars. Children will love exploring the collections with the Racing Driver characters and searching for the fastest car in the collection. We’re sure you’ll all be feeling the need for speed!”

Finally, as part of their ongoing commitment to making their collections accessible for all, the Museum will be hosting an Access Day on Wednesday 3 April. To create a welcoming experience for the widest possible audience, the Museum will be running hands-on sensory Touch and Access Tours throughout the day, along with Object Handling workshops, to help people get up close to the collections. Quiet Hours will also be running between 9am and 10am and 5pm and 6pm to create a peaceful environment for visitors.

A new permanent Changing Places toilet will be in place too, installed thanks to grant funding provided by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities with support from Stratford on Avon District Council in association with Muscular Dystrophy UK. This new facility is specifically designed to accommodate those with additional accessibility needs, equipped with specialist equipment, such as a hoist, and space for carers.

Museum entry is just £43 for a family in advance or £49 on the day, £16 for adults in advance or £19 on the day, £14 for concessions in advance or £17 on the day, £9 for children (5-16 years) in advance or £10 on the day and under 5s are FREE. There is also the option to Gift Aid or donate your entry fee and get an Annual Pass in return, at no extra cost.

For more information about the Museum, please visit the website at: https://www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/.