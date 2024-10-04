Jamie Oliver’s much-loved Ford Capri sells for £31,500 at Warwickshire auction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jamie Oliver’s much-loved Ford Capri has sold for £31,500 at an auction in Stoneleigh Park.

A regular on the TV programme Jamie and Jimmy's Friday Night Feast, the 1970 3000GT Mk1 model was offered at auction directly from the chef himself.

Gary Dunne of Classic Car Auction (CCA) said: “A Ford Capri 3000GT is one of the most collectable examples of the Mk1 Capri, so given it only had two previous owners prior to Jamie Oliver and given its TV appearances and the way it echoes Jamie’s cheeky personality, we were not surprised that it did so well.”

CCA believe that there are only 31 3000GTs currently on the road and consequently are very collectable.

Jamie Oliver and the 1970 Ford Capri 3000GT.

"The top bidder for this car found the perfect opportunity to get behind the wheel of one with the added bonus of celebrity provenance," they add.

Jamie's 1955 FIAT 1100/103 Series was also sold for £7,875. It had been bought by Oliver in 2012 and, fittingly, came with the original number plate 677 YUM.