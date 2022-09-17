Compact SUV first of four all-electric models due from famous American marque by 2025

Jeep has confirmed it will launch a new all-electric entry-level SUV, the Avenger, early next year, though order books will open at Jeep dealerships on 17 October. The new model will be followed by an additional three new EVs which will be in showrooms by 2025.

The first, the Avenger, will be the baby Jeep. It’s expected to draw new customers to the famous American brand — which now forms part of the giant Stellantis group — across its European markets. It’s also likely to be targeted at younger, female buyers.

While the Avenger will be launched in the first half of next year (we’ll have the exact date confirmed next month), it will subsequently be joined by the range-topping Wagoneer S premium SUV and extreme, off-road-focused Recon. Both models are all-electric, and will be launched into the US first.

The third additional EV to be launched has yet to be identified, though CEO Christian Meunier has described it “as a look into the future” of the brand.

“What makes it different is its capabilities,” he said, confirming the car will be “equal or better than” the larger Jeep Renegade 4xe when used off road.

But first, the Avenger. It will use a new version of the Stellantis ECMP platform. The current version underpins the EV and combustion version of the DS 3 Crossback and Vauxhall Mokka. According to Jeep, the new platform will give the Avenger “impressive” ground clearance. It’s also planned to deliver segment-topping breakover and approach angles, and promises a large boot and modern interior.

The Avenger will also be available in either two- or four-wheel drive versions, with power coming from the group’s 94bhp motors. Depending on the model’s configuration, either two or four motors will be fitted. As for range, Jeep is claiming it will be capable of covering up to 248 miles on a single charge.

The baby SUV, which will sit as the entry-level model in the Jeep range, will form part of a new five-car line-up, as the Avenger will also, ultimately, be available in hybrid form. Full details of that model will be released at the Paris Motor Show in October.

The range-topping Wagoneer S, meanwhile, will deliver 600bhp, sprint from 0-60mph in just 3.5 seconds, and have a range of 400 miles. As the top model in the Jeep range, the company is also stressing it will have a raft of premium features, though none of these have yet been confirmed.

The Recon promises to give buyers a raw take on off-road Jeeps of old. That means including the option of removable doors and an open-top design, just like the Wrangler. Power and range are likely to mirror those of the Wagoneer S. But we’ll need to wait till 2025 for both models. Prices for all three new electric cars will be announced next month in Paris