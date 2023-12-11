Local car retailer invites Leamington Spa drivers for an exclusive look at its smallest and most sustainable model yet

A Leamington Spa car retailer is offering drivers an exclusive sneak peek at its newest and most sustainable model yet.

Listers Volvo Leamington Spa, on Apollo Way, is inviting local people to be among the first to experience the brand-new Volvo EX30 in person, as the car takes its initial journey to a select number of locations across the UK.

The EX30, which is Volvo’s smallest ever fully electric SUV, will be at Listers Volvo Leamington Spa from 13 December to 14 December, giving drivers the opportunity to see the exciting new addition for themselves and to chat to the expert team.

Proving that size isn’t everything, the EX30 has been designed with safety and sustainability in mind, with an advanced suite of in-built safety features and the smallest CO2 footprint of any Volvo car to date, thanks to a new pure-EV platform.

The EX30, Volvo's latest pure-EV, is now available to order

Focusing on luxury, the EX30 provides generous interior space, with thoughtful touches including a dashboard-mounted soundbar and four different interior designs to choose from – all using a combination of recyclable and renewable materials.

Available to order now, the EX30 will be ready to drive in early 2024, with prices starting at £33,795, making it more affordable than many rivals.

Louise Huckvale, Retailer Principal at Listers Volvo Leamington Spa, said: “We’re delighted to have unveiled the brand-new Volvo EX30 and look forward to giving people a first look at this stunning new car.

“The EX30 offers all the premium quality, safety and sustainability associated with Volvo cars, in a convenient, compact and affordable package.

“We welcome Leamington Spa drivers to pop into Listers Volvo Leamington Spa to see the small but mighty EX30 and chat to the friendly team of experts, or to book a timed slot to have a more detailed preview of the car with a Volvo Specialist.”