Photos: Almost 200 gleaming classic cars line up in glorious sunshine at Leamington's ‘Cars at the Spa’ show

Almost 200 gleaming classic cars lined up in glorious sunshine on Sunday (September 26) at the Pump Room Gardens in Leamington for the annual ‘Cars at the Spa’ show, a charity fundraiser organised by Leamington Rotary Club.

Large crowds arrived throughout the day to see the cars, entered by individuals and classic car clubs across the region, and to enjoy lots of entertainment, food and drink outlets and family picnics alongside the river.

Live entertainment on the bandstand included Royal Spa Brass, rock band Witch Daughter, Warwick Community Band and Rock Choir.

The oldest car on show was a 1915 Ford Tourer, followed by a clutch of cars from the 1930s, including an MG PA, a Morris 8, two Austin 7s and a 4.25 litre Bentley.

Barry Andrews, chairman of the Rotary club’s fundraising committee, said: “The show was a great success and we had a tremendous day with wonderful sunshine and scores of exciting classic cars. All the money raised will go to local charities and some international relief operations and I would like to thank my fellow Rotarian Bryan Massen and his team of volunteers for organising the event and managing everything so well on the day.

“I would also like to thank David Derbyshire at Kia Warwick for agreeing to be our generous sponsor again, as well as support from Leamington BID, Warwick District Council, Leamington Town Council, Newsline PR and the British Motor Museum.”

With the show being cancelled last year, Mr Andrews said it was all the more welcome that these organisations were donating their time and money so that every penny raised could go to deserving charities whose fund-raising had suffered during the pandemic.

The Rotary Club supported 25 charities during the past 12 months, dispensing some £20,000 to local, national and international organisations.

Anyone wishing to know more should visit www.carsatthespa.co.uk

Rock band Witch Daughter

