Government’s electric car discount programme extended for 18 months and backdated to June

The UK’s Plug-in Car Grant (PiCG) has been reinstated just four months after being controversially scrapped by the Department for Transport (DfT).

The scheme, which offered buyers a contribution towards the cost of a brand new electric car was axed with no notice in June but has been temporarily reinstated as a result of supply chain issues affecting the car industry.

The Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) said that it was extending the programme by 18 months and backdating it to cover all eligible EVs ordered since the scheme was cancelled. The policy will now be automatically applied to car orders placed between June 14, 2021 and March 31, 2023.

The grant, which has been cut back several times since its introduction in 2011, allows drivers to claim £1,500 towards the cost of an EV costing less than £32,000.

The grant has been reinstated on electric cars priced below £32,000

A spokesman for the Department for Transport said: “We have temporarily extended the Plug-in Vehicle Grant delivery period in recognition of the continuing delays in manufacturing supply chains, due to ongoing semiconductor shortages and the conflict in Ukraine.

“The temporary 18-month extension covers all Plug-in Vehicle Grants logged on the system between 14 June 2021 and 31 March 2023. We will continue to work with industry and monitor issues impacting the supply chain issues.”

Wrong message

Despite the DfT claiming that axing the grant would have “little effect” the move was broadly criticised by the automotive industry, with observers warning it could harm efforts to encourage drivers to switch to EVs.

Mike Hawes, chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said the move came at the worst possible time and “sends the wrong message to motorists”.

The RAC’s head of road policy, Nicholas Lyes said that making EVs less affordable risked “stifling” interest while AA president Edmund King said the grants were “essential for many drivers making the switch from petrol and diesel”.

EV sales have continued to grow in 2022 despite the new car market struggling overall and September saw the one millionth EV registered. However, their growth has slowed considerably. Data from the SMMT shows August’s sales growth represented a year-to-date increase of 48.8%, compared with the 102% recorded in March.

The latest news has been welcomed by industry leaders, including Toby Poston, director of corporate affairs at the British Vehicle Rental Association, who said: “This is great news for a fleet industry that is still suffering from massive lead times on some of the most popular battery electric vehicles.”

The PiGC initially applied to EVs and hybrids and offered a grant of up to £5,000 towards the list price of the car. In 2020 it was reduced to £3,500 and a maximum price cap of £50,000 was introduced before the grant and cap were cut again in 2021 - to £2,500 and £35,000. In early 2022 it was cut again to £1,500 off cars costing up to £32,000 before the DfT’s shock annoucement on 14 June that it was scrapping the programme with immediate effect.

At the time, the DfT said £300m of grant money would be “refocused” on helping the purchase of plug-in taxis, vans, trucks, motorcycles, and wheelchair accessible vehicles.

